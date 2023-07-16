Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
