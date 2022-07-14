Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on you…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Lo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.