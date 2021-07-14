Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.