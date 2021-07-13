Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.