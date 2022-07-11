Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
