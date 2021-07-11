The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area wil…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waterlo…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Lo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see…