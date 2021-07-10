Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area wil…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waterlo…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Lo…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around …