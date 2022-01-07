It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It mi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -5-degree low is forec…