Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.