It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.63. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
