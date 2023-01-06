 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

