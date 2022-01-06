Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2. A -15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.