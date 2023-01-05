 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

