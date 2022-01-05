It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
