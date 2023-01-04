Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.