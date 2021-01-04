 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

