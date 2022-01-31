Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.