It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.9. A 10-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled u…