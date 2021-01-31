Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.