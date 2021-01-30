Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.9. A 10-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled u…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperat…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.84. 14 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It…