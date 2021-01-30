 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

