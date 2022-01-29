Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.