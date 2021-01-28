 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 13.76. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News