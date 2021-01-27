 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 16.71. A -4-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

