It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 16.71. A -4-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree l…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.9. A 10-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled u…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures ba…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.84. 14 degrees …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.52. A 20-degree…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It…