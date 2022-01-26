It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. 15 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
