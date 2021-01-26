It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.9. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled u…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures ba…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.52. A 20-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.84. 14 degrees …
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…