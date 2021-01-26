 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.9. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

