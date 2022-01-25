It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. -20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
