It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.75. We'll see a l…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures ba…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled u…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.52. A 20-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.84. 14 degrees …
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…