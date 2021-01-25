 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

