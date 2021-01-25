Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.