Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.