It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
