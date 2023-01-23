It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
