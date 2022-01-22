It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hittin…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Clear. Low near -15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph…
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.