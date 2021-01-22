It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15.21. A -2-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
