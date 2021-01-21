 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

