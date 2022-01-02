It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
