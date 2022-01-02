 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News