Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

