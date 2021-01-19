It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.75. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of prec…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to sta…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.22. We'll see a…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.57. 23 degrees …