Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.