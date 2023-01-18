Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
