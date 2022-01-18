Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.