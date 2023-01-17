Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
