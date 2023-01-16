Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area W…
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 38 degrees is today's lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…