 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News