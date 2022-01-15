Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.