It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is foreca…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waterloo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…