Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.