It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterlo…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.47. A 17-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of prec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.58. Today's forec…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoor…