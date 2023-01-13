Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.