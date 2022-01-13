Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

