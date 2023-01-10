 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

