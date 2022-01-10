It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It mi…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside,…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 0F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bare…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.