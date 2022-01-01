It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to s…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…