 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News