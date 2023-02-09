Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
