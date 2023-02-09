Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.