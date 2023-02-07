It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
