Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
