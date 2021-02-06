 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -12.05. A -15-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

