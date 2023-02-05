It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Widespread light to moderate snow across the northeastern half of Iowa Saturday morning with heavy snow in spots. Find out how long the snow w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Par…
Scattered rain and snow showers in the state today as a cold front sweeps over us, but snow looks more widespread tonight through Saturday. Ge…